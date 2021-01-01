GRANDVIEW GALLERY 63.5 in. Matte Black Metal Task Lamp with Arched Base and Metal Dome Shade

This matte black metal floor lamp by GRANDVIEW GALLERY is a sleek addition to any aesthetic. Its sturdy, raised, round base supports the arched body's slim-line design and features eye-catching gold plating on its hinges. At the end of the arc hangs the lamp's distinctive matte black metal dome shade, which features a matching matte black finish on its interior. Whether behind the couch, sitting next to your bed, stationed in the office or even tucked in your favorite reading nook, this floor lamp will add a touch of minimalistic modern style to any space.