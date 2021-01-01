This stylish 16x20 Textured White and Silver Framed Accent Wall Mirror is framed in an elegant 3\" wide flat frame. Finished in a textured white frame with silver accents, this mirror adds the perfect amount of shimmer to any decor. This wall mirror is both polished and contemporary that effortlessly pulls any room together. Hang securely to any wall surface with industrial hangers on the back that make installation a snap. Brighten up your space by placing this meticulously crafted mirror into your living room, entryway or bathroom. Frame measures 21.2 inches wide x 25.2 inches tall and mirror inner measures 15.5 inches x 19.5 inches. Pinnacle 25.5-in L x 21.38-in W White Framed Wall Mirror | 18FP1402E