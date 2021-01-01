From fangio lighting
Fangio Lighting 62.5 in. Industrial, Ribbed Metal Floor Lamp in an Antique Silver
Fangio Lighting's #1563AS 62.5 in. Antique Silver Metal Floor Lamp is sure to stand out with its unique Ribbed look. Attention to detail can be found in the Industrial inspired, Ribbed design that instantly adds a Modern flare to your favorite room while the slim form allows for a larger sense of space in its environment. The Antique Silver finish is among the most desired in homes today. Lamp includes a designer shade made in a decor friendly hue of Beige. Light comes complete with an easy to use 3-way switch This item takes 1 bulb with a maximum wattage of 100 (Not Included.) Lamp is UL and CSA Listed. Showcase your bold tastes wonderfully with this fresh, new style. This stylized, Industrial Ribbed lamp possesses its own presence while illuminating your exquisite decorating tastes. If you enjoy the impressive lines of Contemporary or Industrial designs, this is the lamp for you. Bring this item home. You will be glad you did.