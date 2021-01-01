Deco Mirror 33.5 in. H x 27.5 in. W Textured Mat Lined Brown Rectangle Framed Beveled Glass Accent Wall Mirror

Enhance the look of your space with this unique beveled edge mirror. Featuring an elegant metallic gray frame with a raised lip, this mirror has a subtle and sophisticated vibe that fits in perfectly in home. This premium quality mirror is comprised of a brown and cream-colored polystyrene frame that's subtly textured for a slightly rustic look and feel. Inside this elegant frame sits a genuine crystal mirror with ¾ in. bevel. This slightly angled edge gives the mirror a polished look while also providing you with a little bit of sparkle when the light hits it just right. Each mirror comes specially fitted with four D-ring hangers, allowing you to hang your new piece vertically or horizontally, giving you ultimate freedom in placement and room design.