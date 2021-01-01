Deluxe Natural Cotton stretch cover fits over foam pads, your stack of pads, or existing mattress. High quality thick cotton stretch fabric. Features hidden bottom zipper to install or remove easily. Non skid bottom. Free from flame retardant or other toxic chemicals Cover will be made to total thickness of Strobel foam pads ordered, If ordered alone cover will fit 8.5 inches tall or thickness specfied. Made in USA. Strobel 8.5-in D Cotton Twin Extra Long Encasement Hypoallergenic Mattress Cover Bed Bug Protection | 48900SPBRMCTXL