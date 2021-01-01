Northlight 8.5 in. Christmas Tabletop Nativity Scene Figure Decoration

This beautiful nativity scene with Mary Joseph baby Jesus the wise men and an angel is a perfect accessory for your mantle dining room table or family room. This figurine will become an eye-catching accent piece that will have you putting it out around the holidays year after year creating a wonderful holiday tradition. Product Features: Tabletop nativity scene figure. Joseph Mary baby Jesus 2 wise men and an angel. The scene is accented with palm trees and barn animals. The entire scene is inside of wood textured stable. Star of Bethlehem is at the top of the stable. Recommended for indoor use only. Dimensions: 8.5 in. H x 9.75 in. W x 2.25 in. D. Material(s): polyresin.