Go Pet Club 51.5-in Cat Tree Condo, Beige/ Brown

There’s no special occasion needed to gift your feline friend her very own Go Pet Club 51.5-in Cat Tree Condo with Dangling Balls. This oasis includes everything your cat needs to feel right at home! Your kitty can use the ramp to climb up to the condo, a cozy retreat that provides the privacy she needs to take a peaceful snooze. The multiple elevated surfaces are the purr-fect platforms for perching, encouraging your girl to observe her surroundings with pride. An upper tunnel is incredibly cozy and offers a great angle for swatting and batting one of the three dangly balls. To keep your cat’s nails looking their best, she can scratch away at the sisal rope-wrapped posts.