Cresswell 31.5 in. Burgundy Transitional Table Lamp
Illuminate your home in more ways than one with this transitional designed double glass gourd table lamp with night light standing at 31.5 inches high. The outer layer of glass is clear with ribs while the inner bordeaux colored glass column houses the nightlight. This lamp not only provides ambient uplight with the crisp white linen shade, but it also creates another layer of sophistication casted by the glow of the nightlight. Crafted with high quality materials with brass metal accents and a 4-way rotary switch allowing you to choose the level of ambient light. This lamp makes for the perfect statement piece on its own or for a 'wow' factor try pairing on side table or bedroom nightstands.