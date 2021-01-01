5 Grandiflora Lily 6" Sola Flower with Reed Diffuser for Home Fragrance by Plawanature

100% of Natural material. Sola flower made of Sesbania wood / Reed stick made of Rattan wood. Diffuser Set includes 5 Sola Flower (not include vase bottle, and fragrance). Flower diameter 5 ", Reed length 8" The flower has no scent in itself. Apply by soak rope or stick into your oil bottle to absorb and diffuse the scent as aromatherapy. One time use. Perfect to use as home decoration. Produce and ship from Thailand via airmail 21-30 days or less than to delivery. All duty and import tax will be responsible by customer