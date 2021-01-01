Home Decorators Collection 7.5 ft. Swiss Mountain Black Spruce Twinkly Rainbow Artificial Christmas Tree with 750 RGB LED Technology Lights

Enhance your holiday home decorations with this 7.5-foot Swiss Mountain pre-lit artificial black spruce Christmas tree. Quick-set technology makes setup simple, while compatibility with the Twinkly app offers seamless control from the comfort of your devices. The RGB lights provide a colorful glow to keep your festive nights going, and the rainbow-hued PE and PVC construction offers enduring quality and a brilliant look. This Swiss Mountain pre-lit artificial black spruce Christmas tree has 750 LEDs to illuminate your seasonal scene and arrives with a metal folding stand for stability.