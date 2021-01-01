From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 5 ft. White Pre-Lit Flocked River Mountain Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with Pine Cones and 150 Clear LED Lights
Create a picturesque Christmas this holiday season with the help of this Flocked White River Mountain Pine Artificial Christmas Tree. Easy to set-up and entirely maintenance-free, this winter-inspired Christmas tree boasts a robust collection of realistic looking foliage consisting of 360° easy-to-bend branches for showcasing holiday accents and accented throughout with faux pinecones that look incredibly realistic, it comes finished with a light frosting of faux snow to evoke the ultimate winter wonderland. Arriving pre-strung with 150 clear LED lights for stress-free decorating and carefully stabilized on an accompanying stand, this versatile 5 ft. tall frosted artificial Christmas tree will undoubtedly transform any home or office into a joyous holiday setting for years to come. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75-years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employing and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.