Deck the halls with the Puleo International 7.5 ft. Pre-lit Flocked Princess Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with 700 UL-Listed Clear Lights . Inspired by glistening snow covered Mountain Tops, this artificial tree has 1790 Realife branch tips and 700 Incandescent Clear Lights. The incorporated lights mean no more climbing ladders to string lights, saving decorating time. Hypoallergenic and needle-shed resistant, the tree is a great alternative to a yearly real tree purchase. With easy to assemble pieces and an included base your house will be ready for the holidays faster than you can say Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree. Measures 7.5 ft. H x 56 in. Dia 48 lbs.