From haunted hill farm
Haunted Hill Farm 5-ft Musical Lighted Animatronic Zombie Free Standing Decoration Life Size Statue Polyester | HHZOMB-6FLSA
Beware of Randall from Haunted Hill's Premiere Halloween Collection. No cage can hold this beast. After spending years in jail for an unspeakable crime, Randall the Prison Zombie has escaped. No one knows much about the monster, but one thing is certain. He's especially hungry. Prison food could never satisfy Randall; he craves a more…authentic cuisine. His blood covered mouth hangs open as he hunts for his next victim, and visitors are warned of his presence by his twisting body, red and blue flashing eyes, and loud guttural groans. As Randall lurks in the night, his prison chains remain cuffed around his neck and wrists, a reminder of his petrifying past. The beast's green rotting skin, black pointed fingernails, balding head, and emotionless stare will horrify anyone who stumbles his way. Randall couldn't be more excited to visit your home this holiday. After all, Halloween is for treats…