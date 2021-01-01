California Umbrella 7.5 ft. Matte White Aluminum Market Push Tilt Patio Umbrella in Sunset Olefin

This traditional 7 ft. California Umbrella market style offers the residential owner a beautiful market design without taking over their space. The aluminum frame has a simple crank to open and push-to-tilt design. The push-button tilt style keeps the tilt feature and the user-friendly, crank-to-open feature separate within the frame which adds to the umbrellas longevity. Owners can simply crank open their umbrella and push a button to tilt canopy towards the sun. This umbrella also features Olefin fabrics, which are made with high durability synthetic Olefin fibers that offer improved fade resistance over lesser grade fabric materials like polyester and cotton.