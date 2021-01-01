From outsunny
Outsunny 7.5 ft. LED Haunted Tree With Owl, Ghost, and Pumpkins Halloween Inflatable
Create the ultimate spooky Halloween display in your own yard this holiday season with our large 7.5 ft. tall haunted tree with an owl, a ghost, and smiling pumpkin from HomCom. Designed with ultra-durable, weather-resistant, waterproof polyester and featuring an internal white LED glow, this creepy tree and smiling pumpkins will scare trick-or-treaters for years. Self-inflating in minutes, this display plugs into any standard outlet creating a super simple set-up process that anyone can do. Build the perfect holiday yard display this year to outdo the neighbors and scare all the trick-or-treaters in classic Halloween fashion.