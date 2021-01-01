From miabella
8.5-9mm White Freshwater Cultured Pearl and 1-1/3 Carat T.G.W. Created White Sapphire Sterling Silver Flower Pendant with Chain
Crafted in Sterling Silver8.5 - 9mm White Freshwater Cultured Pearl1-1/3ct t.g.w. Created White SapphireGemstone Cut: RoundPearl Shape: RoundPave-Set StonesChain Length: 18"Spring Ring ClaspPearl and Gemstone Pendant with ChainJune BirthstoneHigh Polish Finish – Finished with a high polish for extra sparkle and shinePackaged to Perfection - With Miabella, you get more than sparkle as all of our pieces are paired with a polishing cloth and guarantee card all wrapped up in a stunning giftable boxTimeless Classics - Embracing the latest styles is important to Miabella, but turning them timeless is our goal. You can find stylish classics at a price affordable to all pockets!Global Craftmanship - Miabella is the culmination of over 4 years manufacturing and design experience. Our gemologists, designers and buyers travel the globe to obtain high-quality jewels and innovative inspiration for every piece. Miabella fine jewelry had a unique piece for every styleMiabella Guarantee - Miabella guarantees that all jewelry we sell meets the highest standards and it's logo marks products of high-quality, top line inspection, premium materials and stunningly superior construction and design. All materials are certified accurate as per the standards of the Jeweler's Vigilance Committee100% Satisfaction Guaranteed - Our highly dedicated customer care team are always happy to assist, if needed