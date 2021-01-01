From cc christmas decor

7.5’ Frasier Grande Artificial Christmas Tree

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This elegant Christmas tree is the great choice for your Christmas holiday! It has a feel-real branch tips that look like natural and large number of branch tips to hold your Christmas decorations. Product Features: Unlit. 3719 tips. Full profile tree. Hinged branch construction. For indoor use only. 4-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with a FREE black metal tree stand. Dimensions: 7.5' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 65" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/metalNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com