7.5’ Frasier Grande Artificial Christmas Tree
This elegant Christmas tree is the great choice for your Christmas holiday! It has a feel-real branch tips that look like natural and large number of branch tips to hold your Christmas decorations. Product Features: Unlit. 3719 tips. Full profile tree. Hinged branch construction. For indoor use only. 4-piece easy assembly (including stand). Comes with a FREE black metal tree stand. Dimensions: 7.5' high (from the base of the stand to the top of the tree). 65" base diameter (at the widest point). Material(s): PVC/metalNote: Branches are compressed for shipment, and need to be fluffed out upon arrival to look like the photo.