Noble House 4.5-foot Mixed Spruce Unlit Hinged Artificial Christmas Tree with Frosted Branches, Red Berries, and Frosted Pinecones

Add some refreshing holiday cheer to brighten your festivities with a sprinkle of dazzling lights and a dash of powdered snow. With our unlit or pre-lit artificial tree, you will be able to create the memories of a lifetime without having to worry about cleaning up shedding needles or keeping your tree alive. This accessory perfectly models a classic Christmas tree, giving your decorations a wonderfully frosted look that can also feature built-in lights that illuminate every holiday evening with a cozy, warm glow. MIXED NEEDLES: From its frosted branches to its bright red berries and snow powdered pine cones, our tree perfectly captures the charm of Christmas. Featuring a gorgeous mix of fir and pine needles, this tree is finished with natural-looking branches for all of your ornaments. Please note that this accessory is intended for indoor use only. UNLIT OR PRE-LIT: You can choose between an unlit tree and a pre-lit tree that uses regular string lights. Our unlit tree allows a blank canvas for you to build upon while our string light option comes in both clear and multi-color to offer a more traditional look. STAND INCLUDED: Our tree comes with a durable iron stand, ensuring that your tree will remain stable and anchored when in use. This is finished with leg caps to prevent any scrapes or nicks on your floor. DIMENSIONS: Choose a centerpiece for the holidays that is the perfect size for you and your home. This Christmas tree is 36.00” W x 36.00” D x 54.00” H with a base of 14.00" W x 14.00" D x 6.50" H. You will love how festive your interior space can become with the simple addition of this charming tree. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this Christmas tree. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.