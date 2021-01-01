Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Seiko caliber 4207 automatic movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Push / pull crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 23 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Seiko 5 Black Dial Automatic Ladies Watch SYMK43.