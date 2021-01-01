Progressive International 5 Cup Triple Screen Flour Sifter

Features:Stainless steel materialDurable easy one-handed operation and a triple screen for fine sifting of flourOverall Depth: 5.13 InchesCapacity: 1.25 QuartsProduct Type: Flour SifterSet: NoNumber of Pieces Included: Pieces Included: Color: SilverPrimary Material: Stainless SteelShapes: Microwave Safe: NoSeason: Holiday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: ChinaPiece Included: Spefications:Dimensions:Overall Height: 5Overall Length: 7Overall Width: 5.13Overall Product Weight: 0.53Cookie Cutter Size: Diameter: Assembly:Warranty: