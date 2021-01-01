Samsung 7.5 Cu. Ft. ElectricFront Load Dryer DVE50R8500V
Description
27" Electric Smart Dryer with 7.5 Cu. Ft. Capacity, Bixby Enabled, Steam Sanitize+, Sensor Dry, 12 Dry Cycles, Bedding, Wrinkle Prevent, ADA Compliant, and ENERGY STAR® Certified: Fingerprint Resistant Black Stainless Steel. AI-powered laundry care helps you choose the best cycle option and notifies you on your smartphone when the cycle is complete. The Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen, and kills 100% of dust mites Multi-Steam Technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static. Automatically optimizes the time and temperature of your drying cycle to protect your clothes from heat damage, while avoiding excess energy use. Refresh, Steam Sanitize+, Normal, Heavy Duty,Permanent Press, Active Wear, Bedding, Delicates,. Time Dry, Air Fluff, Quick Dry and Downloaded. Damp Alert, Wrinkle Prevent, Smart Control, Adjust Time (Up), Adjust Time (Down), Eco Dry, Drum Light, Child Lock, Smart Care and Alarm Off. Uses up to 25% less energy for each load. ENERGY STAR® products exceed federal guidelines for energy efficiency. Owning an ENERGY STAR® dryer means you're not only helping the environment - you're saving a small fortune on energy costs over the dryer's lifetime. Spend less time in the laundry room by washing more clothes at once. A generous 7.5 cu. ft. drum capacity allows you to dry weeks' worth of laundry in one load. Type: Electric. Capacity: 7.5 Cu. Ft. Dry Cycles: 12 (Refresh, Steam Sanitize+, Normal, Heavy Duty, Permanent Press, Active Wear, Bedding, Delicates, Time Dry, Air Fluff, Quick Dry, Downloaded). Options: 10 (Damp Alert, Wrinkle Prevent, Smart Control,. Sensor Dry: Yes. Temperature Settings: 5 (High, Medium High, Medium, Medium Low, Low). Dry Levels: 5 (More Dry, Normal-More Dry, Normal Dry,. Steam: Yes. LED Display: Ice Blue. 4-Way Venting: Yes. Powder Coat Interior: Yes. Reversible Door: Yes. See-Through Door: Yes. ENERGY STAR: Yes. Electrical Requirements: 240 Volt, 60 Hz, 30-Amp. Parts & Labor: 1 Year. Weight: 127 Lbs. Width: 27". Height: 38 3/4". Depth: 31 1/2".