0.5 ct Round Created White Opal and Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver

Showcase your style with this Sterling Silver 0.50ct total weight Opal Cocktail ring. This Created Opal ring is just right for special occasions or anytime you want to spice up your everyday outfit. The breathtaking white Opal is the star of this Sterling Silver ring. At the center of this classic ring is a round shape Created Opal that is accented with delicate cubic zirconia. This women's Sterling Silver Cocktail ring is stamped with 925 to ensure authenticity. This ring comes with a signature gift box and makes a wonderful gift.