The Urban Port 46.5 in. Brown and Black Rectangle Wooden Console Table with X-Base

A perfect-Piece of furniture for the entryway, this console table showcases a combination of modern style with a rugged character. Incorporated with an acacia wood tabletop, it is complemented with live edges and wood grain details that add to its uniqueness and visual appeal. This bench upgrades your dining experience with its exquisite design and a dual tone finish. It is supported on X shape metal legs that provide stability and a contrasting touch to the overall design. Color: Brown and Black.