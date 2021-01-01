From tekton
TEKTON 5/64 in. Hex x 4 in. Screwdriver
Advertisement
Versatile Handle: Uniquely designed, the handle is a versatile combination of torque and speed. Its three-sided shape engages the physical structure of your hand to turn the driver, not just friction against your skin. This lets you comfortably generate higher torque for longer without tiring, even when your hands are slippery. For long, finely threaded fasteners, round front and back sections allow your fingertips to spin the driver quickly and smoothly. Premium Blade: To achieve the strength of a relatively high hardness (HRC 52-56) without becoming brittle, we use AISI 8650, a steel alloyed with the elements nickel, chromium, and molybdenum. The result is a tough blade that resists bending along the shaft, twisting at the tip, and is durable enough to maintain fine tip geometry over time. Protective Finish: To prevent rust, the steel surface of the blade is treated with a hot black oxide finish—the same process used to protect firearms. Since this finish is a controlled oxidation of the actual steel surface, not a buildup of plating layers that can chip off, it maintains consistent tip dimensions over time and avoids the possibility of shedding damaging metal particles into your work.