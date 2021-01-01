GEARWRENCH 5/16 in. SAE 120XP Universal Spline XL Combination Ratcheting Wrench

The GEARWRENCH 120XP ratcheting wrenches redefine performance with 120 positions and a 3° swing arc. The wrenches have been designed to provide the greatest access possible for the user by featuring a tighter swing arc and longer beams. Dual direction off-corner loading allows for a better grip and reduced fastener rounding. The ratcheting universal spline drive works on 12 point, 6 point, rounded 6 point, spline, E-Torx, and square fasteners. The 120XP ratcheting wrench family includes combination, flex combination, double box, and flex double box style wrenches.