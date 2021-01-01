4pk Stoneware Exposed Rim Dinner Plate Set Gray - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Simple and elegant, this Stoneware Exposed Rim Dinner Plate from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia makes a practical addition to your dinnerware. This gray dinner plate features a contrasting gold-tone rim for an eye-catching look, making it perfect to serve or display. And thanks to the raised design along the rim, you don't have to worry about spills. Whether it's a routine family dinner or weekend special dinner, this round dinner plate will help you serve up in style. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends. Pattern: Solid.