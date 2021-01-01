From corrigan studio
4Pcs Modern Dining Chair Set With Wood Legs And Fabric Cushion Seat
Stable Structure & Premium Exterior: Sturdy wood Construction is enhanced by bottom cross structure, so this stylish dining chair has great stability and can load up to 330lbs. Besides, covered by durable linen, the chair with soft touch keeps breathable and ensures lasting usage.Ergonomic Backrest & Padded Seat: Ergonomic backrest perfectly supports your back and releases back pressure, and you can stretch your body or change sitting positions. Filled with high elasticity foam, the upholstered dining chair offers hip relaxation and comfortable sitting experience.Attractiveness & Practicality: Featured with uncluttered and smooth shape, this leisure chair has elegant and modern design look. Linen cover and beech wood legs add textural appeal to your living space. Non-noise foot pads can protect your floor and lightweight design for effortless transportation.Wide Application of 2 Chairs Set: The 2 chairs are specially designed for intimate conversation, which provide a cozy place for family of 2 to enjoy dinner or reading together. The stylish design can match various decoration styles in the lounge, dining room, living room and study room.Effortless Assembly & Maintenance: It is easy to assemble the chairs with all parts numbered in the package, so you don't need to spend much more energy on installation but enjoy. Besides, since smooth wood legs and fabric cover, the daily maintenance is easy to do.