From distributed by target
4pc Twin/Twin XL Slate Plaid Comforter Set Black
Advertisement
Bring casual comfort to your bedroom with the Slate Plaid Printed Comforter Bedding Set with Decorative Pillows. Showcased in bold hues, a hand-drawn plaid design is printed on the soft comforter and sham(s) for a handsome and cozy look. A solid reverse provides a rich touch of color to complement the top of the bed, while two decorative pillows with fabric manipulation and embroidery complete the bedding set. Machine washable for easy care, this plaid comforter set is made from ultra-soft microfiber for a comfortable feel and a trendy look. Size: Twin/Twin Extra Long.