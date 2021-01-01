4pc Queen Alibi Bedroom Set - Nexera

The high in style Alibi Collection from Nexera combines modern lines to beautiful walnut and charcoal finishes, creating a welcoming and trendy bedroom set. This 4 Piece set includes a Queen Size Platform Bed, Extra Wide Headboard and 2 Nightstands. The bed with unique design giving the impression it floats above the ground, giving the entire room an airy feel. It features unique metal and hardwood slat construction allowing for easy assembly, sturdy construction and easier handling. Angled extra-wide headboard allowing for comfortable reading in bed and giving the room modern feel. The 1-Drawer nightstands offer a convenient place for your personal items.