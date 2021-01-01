From hearth & hand with magnolia
4pc Cross Weave with Fringe Napkin Set Pumpkin Brown - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Bring seasonal charm to your dining table with the 4-Piece Cross-Weave with Fringe Napkin Set from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. Made from 100percent cotton, these cloth table napkins feel soft to the touch, and they can be machine washed for easy upkeep. Featuring a cross-woven construction in orange and cream dyed fabrics, these table napkins feature a fringed hem for decorative flair, making them great for seasonal occasions, family get-togethers and special events. Place them alongside your dinnerware or arrange them in a decorative napkin ring to bring a touch of warmth to special occasions. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends. Pattern: Solid.