4pc King Broomfield Bedroom Set Walnut - Steve Silver Co.
With a modern take on transitional styling, the Broomfield bedroom set is a study in simplicity with clean lines and an elegant mix of materials. Finished in warm walnut that beautifully complements the champagne trim on the hardware and bases. Side mounted metal drawer glides for whisper-quiet, smooth and durable function and a convenient pull out tray on the nightstand for when additional surface space is needed. Adjustable floor glides on all case pieces protect from scratches and ensure stability on uneven floors. The platform bed requires a mattress only - sold separately. The four piece set includes (1) platform bed, (1) dresser, (1) mirror, and (1) nightstand. Size: King.