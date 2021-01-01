4pc Full/Queen Alyssa Velvet Comforter Set - Blush

Create a luxuriously comfortable and lush bedroom space with the Alyssa Velvet Comforter Set. The crushed velvet comforter features a quilted diamond top that adds dimension to the glamorous look. Matching shams (1 for TwinTwin XL Sizes) coordinate with the velvet comforter, while an oblong decorative pillow provides the perfect finishing touch. Hypoallergenic polyester filling in the comforter and decorative pillow provide exceptional warmth and comfort. Machine washable for easy care, this velvet comforter set brings incredible softness and comfort with a glamorous flair to your bedroom decor. Size: Full/Queen. Color: Blush. Pattern: Solid.