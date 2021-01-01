From nearly natural
4ft. Super Deluxe Artificial Ficus Tree
This faux Ficus Tree with a natural trunk elegantly showcases green, variegated leaves from slender branches that arch from 4 braided real, natural trunks, adding a decorative, organic touch. Visually appealing, standing at 4ft. from a black planter, curate this beauty in tight spaces such as kitchen nooks, living rooms or apartments. Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!" ; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature Overall Product Dimensions: H: 4 Ft. W: 21 In. D: 21 In ; Non-Decorative Pot Dimensions: H: 6 In. W: 7 In. D: 7 In. ; Measurements are taken from each furthest outstretched dimension. Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the branches to achieve desired fullness NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day. Recommended for indoor use . Artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance Bring the outdoors in with this Ficus tree ; Four natural trunks braided to perfection ; Curate for an elegant, delicate touch ; Enjoy this beauty without the guesswork, maintenance or care