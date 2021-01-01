4ft. English Ivy Topiary Single Ball Artificial Tree in White Metal Planter UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor)

Enlist the help of this English Ivy Topiary Single Ball Artificial Tree for a unique focal point. Rising from real, natural braided trunks, the single ball of topiary is inspired by the most enchanting gardens in Europe. Standing at 4’ – including the white metal planter - this small but mighty, topiary brings an elegant touch to indoor/outdoor spaces. Shop with confidence knowing our collections "look so real, they're Nearly Natural!"; We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry - Nature Overall Product Dimensions: 12 in. W x 12 in. D x 48 in. H ; Planter Dimensions: H: 13 In. W: 10 In. D: 10 In. NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED - No Watering or Trimming. Looks full and fresh every day ; WEATHER READY! - Display this artificial tree outside and it will brave the elements well. Will resist UV rays to keep your artificial tree looking perfect for years to come Create the garden of your dreams ; Real, natural braided trunks for an organic touch ; UV Resistant so you can place outdoor safely ; Housed in a white metal planter ; Complements most decor schemes ; Artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. No maintenance needed for this artificial tree; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth ; Item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the box; this artificial tree can easily bend for reshaping purposes - please separate and fluff the branches and leaves to achieve the desired fullness. Measurements are calculated from the furthest outstretched dimension