Nearly Natural 4ft. Autumn Maple Artificial Tree
Remind yourself of the most spectacular foliage in the world with this Maple Artificial Tree. Inspired by the Northeast's landscape, bring the fall foliage home by injecting vivid colors in your space with these lifelike maple leaves assembled from high-quality materials. Standing 4ft. from a nursery planter (included in height), house in any compact area. Perfect for Thanksgiving, living rooms or a fall-inspired room. Artificial trees are manufactured using synthetic materials, such as polyester material or plastic, and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance. This item will need to be re-shaped when removed from the secure box to allow it to reach its fullest size. Your artificial tree will look beautiful for years to come; simply wipe clean with a soft dry cloth when needed.