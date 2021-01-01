WINSOON 4ft./48 in. Super Mini Sliding Barn Door Hardware for Double Doors TV Stands Small Cabinet (Rhombus Shape Hanger), Black/4ft

WINSOON is the leading manufacturer of sliding barn door hardware. Craftsmanship, excellence and innovation are our primary pursuits. We enjoy the working with raw materials to make them into something extraordinary. Trustful quality and workmanship is what you can expect when you choose WINSOON. We lead the way in sliding barn door hardware and we invite you to create something unique. Smooth rolling, balanced hangers ensure that all wheels carry weight evenly for the smoothest operation. This 4 ft. super mini door hardware can be applied to your wardrobe, TV cabinet, all kinds of small furniture cabinet. At least 3-1/2 in. of space can be installed in your home. Color: Black/4ft.