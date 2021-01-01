Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat Convertible - Kendrick

Advertisement
Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat gives you 10 years of use with one car seat, now upgraded with three additional features! The best-selling 4Ever you know and love now features a RapidRemove™ cover, an integrated belt lock-off for easy installation and rubberized Fuss Free Harness storage to help you get baby in and out! It is comfortable for your child and convenient for you as it transitions from a rear-facing harness (4–40 lb) to forward-facing harness (22–65 lb) to highback belt-positioning booster (40–100 lb) to backless belt-positioning booster (40–120 lb). The Simply Safe Adjust™ Harness System and 10-position headrest lets you adjust the harness and headrest together, with no rethreading. The 6-position recline keeps your child comfortable, while the InRight™ LATCH system makes installation easy. It’s the only car seat you'll ever need! Color: Kendrick.