Kichler 49993 Pier 17" Wide Single Pendant Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 49993 Pier 17" Wide Single Pendant FeaturesThe caged design of the Pier 16 inch 1 light outdoor convertible pendant/flush mount offers the vintage outdoorsy look, while the bright interior enhances and reflects the light for essential nighttime illuminationConstructed from aluminumSloped ceiling compatible(1) 150 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes 36" of total downrodsCan also be mounted as a semi-flush ceiling fixtureETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 11"Maximum Hanging Height: 49"Width: 16-1/2"Depth: 16-1/2"Wire Length: 73"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A21Bulb Included: No Black