Craftmade 49925-WG Serene 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier - 27" Tall with Frosted Glass Shades Espresso Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 49925-WG Serene 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier - 27" Tall with Frosted Glass Shades FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with frosted glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs6" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26-1/2"Width: 25"Depth: 25"Chain Length: 6"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-1/16"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Espresso