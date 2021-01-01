Kichler 49861 Suri Convertible Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Semi-Flush / Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Textured Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Kichler 49861 Suri Convertible Single Light 5-1/2" Wide Semi-Flush / Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesUltra durable appearance with composite material with UV protectantCrafted from epmmComes with a clear seeded glass shadeRequires (1) 75 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 2.5 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Textured Black