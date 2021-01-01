Craftmade 49823 Dardyn 3 Light 21" Wide Chandelier Espresso Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 49823 Dardyn 3 Light 21" Wide Chandelier Features Constructed from steelFixture includes white frosted glass shadesRequires (3) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbsUL rated for dry locationsComes with a 1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 21-1/2"Maximum Height: 93-1/2"Width: 20-1/2"Depth: 20-1/2"Chain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-3/4"Shade Width: 4-5/16"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Espresso