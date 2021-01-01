Hudson Valley Lighting 4981 Vanessa Single Light 25-1/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Belgian Linen Shade and Rock Crystal Accent Aged Brass Indoor Lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 4981 Vanessa Single Light 25-1/4" Tall Wall Sconce with Belgian Linen Shade and Rock Crystal Accent FeaturesDesigned by Corey Damen JenkinsConstructed from metalBelgium linen shade includedRock crystal sphere accent(1) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulb requiredUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a manufacturer 1 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 25-1/4"Width: 6"Extension: 6-1/2"Shade Height: 6"Shade Diameter: 6"Backplate Diameter: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Aged Brass