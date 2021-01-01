Craftmade 49801 Dardyn Single Light 13-1/4" Tall Wall Sconce Espresso Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Craftmade 49801 Dardyn Single Light 13-1/4" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesConstructed from steelFixture includes a white frosted glass shadeRequires (1) 100 watt max medium (E26) bulbUL rated for dry locationsComes with a 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13-1/4"Width: 5-1/2"Extension: 6-1/2"Wire Length: 8"Shade Height: 6-3/4"Shade Width: 4-5/16"Backplate Height: 5-1/2"Backplate Width: 5-1/2"Backplate Depth: 1-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 100 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Espresso