Livex Lighting 49432 Devonshire Single Light 10" Wide Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Livex Lighting 49432 Devonshire Single Light 10" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed of steel(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15-3/4"Minimum Height: 10"Maximum Hanging Height: 161-1/2"Width: 10"Product Weight: 6 lbsWire Length: 96"Shade Height: 13-3/4"Shade Width: 10"Canopy Height: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Black