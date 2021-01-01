From livex lighting
Livex Lighting 49376 Meridian 7 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Livex Lighting 49376 Meridian 7 Light 24" Wide Drum Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a hand crafted hardback fabric shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbs and (1) 50 watt Medium (E26) bulbIncludes (1) 6", (1) 12", And (1) 18" downrodUL, CUL, and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 54-1/2"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 13 lbsWire Length: 96"Shade Height: 8"Shade Width: 24"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 7Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 and 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) and Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Black