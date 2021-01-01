From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 4933 Gatsby 3 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Polished Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Hinkley Lighting 4933 Gatsby 3 Light 1 Tier Chandelier Three Light Single Tier Chandelier from the Gatsby CollectionFeatures:Tapered Shaped Clear Glass ShadeIncludes (1) 4", (1) 6", and (1) 12" Extension RodIncludes 5' of Chain and 6' of WireSteel ConstructionSuitable for Dry LocationsLamping Technologies:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 3Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 180Voltage: 120Height: 34.25"Width: 20.25"Shade Height: 5.375"Shade Diameter: 4.375"Canopy Width: 5.25"Wire Length: 120"Downrod(s) Included: YesDownrod Size(s): 4"Energy Star: NoCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Polished Antique Nickel