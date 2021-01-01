From nearly natural
Nearly Natural 4929 18in. Peony & Hydrangea Silk Flower Arrangement,Red,13.75" x 12" x 9.5"
Provide a warm welcome to the holiday season with this beautiful Peony / Hydrangea arrangement. Bursting blooms of red are surrounded by gold-hued leaves, which provide the perfect backdrop. Lush berries and a stately planter add to the festive look, which will stay fresh year round with nary a drop of water. Makes a great centerpiece. Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "looks so real, they're Nearly Natural!" Pioneers in our industry; Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature. Overall Product Dimensions: 19 In. W x 13 In. D x 18 In. H; Planter/Vase Dimensions: W: 10.75 in,H: 5 in, D: 5.75 in. Measurements are from the bottom of the planter/vase to the furthest extended flower or leaf on the arrangement. Width dimensions are also calculated from each furthest outstretched dimension. No Maintenance Required; No Watering. Looks full and fresh every day; wipe clean with a soft dry cloth. Bursting blooms of red are surrounded by gold-hued leaves. Lush berries and a stately planter add to the festive look. Will look great for years to come