Livex Lighting 49088 Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Tapered Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Livex Lighting 49088 Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Tapered Shade Features Constructed of steel Includes a clear glass shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required Recommended for use with Vintage Edison bulb Rated for damp locations Meets California Title 24 energy standards Covered under a 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 11" Minimum Height: 11" Maximum Hanging Height: 80" Width: 8" Depth: 8" Product Weight: 3 lbs Wire Length: 72" Shade Height: 8" Canopy Height: 1-1/4" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel