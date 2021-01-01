Millennium Lighting 4903 13" Wide Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Millennium Lighting 4903 13" Wide Ceiling Fixture Whether simple and sleek or a bold design statement, flush mount fixtures are a versatile way to brighten any room in the home. They are also a great space saving solution and provide stylish and ambient lighting. Light bulbs must be purchased separately.Features:Select this flush mount lighting to add the perfect level of ambience to your spaceCompatible with standard wall dimmer1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyThis item is UL listedMeets CSA standardsThis item is rated for damp locationProfessional installation recommended Flush Mount White