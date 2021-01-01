Scala - 48829 Sleeveless Scoop Beaded Short Dress

Be ready to catch everyone??Ã¥s eyes in this short Scala 48829 dress. This dress showcases dainty thin straps leading to a scoop neckline. The dress is also fully beaded from top to bottom in a stunning intricate pattern. The dress features a gorgeous draped waistline and a fitted skirt making this the perfect choice for any semi-formal event. A sure winner from Scala creation! Style: scala_48829 Details: Sleeveless Beaded Sheer fabric Back zipper closure Length: Short Neckline: Scoop Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Sheath Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.